Markets open in green; Sensex at 33,376.62, Nifty at 10,358 points

Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 33,218.81 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 33,376.62 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 33,418.41 points, up by 199.60 points, or 0.60 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,303.15 points, was quoting at 10,358.65 points, up by 55.50 points or 0.54 per cent.

Heavy selling pressure in metals, automobile and banking stocks, coupled with negative global cues and outflow of foreign funds, had suppressed the key Indian equity indices on Wednesday.

According to market observers, geo-political tensions in the Middle East, along with selling pressure in index heavyweights like Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India (SBI) and Lupin, among others, aided in the losses suffered by the indices.

The Sensex was down by 151.95 points or 0.46 per cent at the Wednesday’s closing.

In the day’s trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 33,484.70 points and a low of 33,157.68 points. The Nifty too, was down by 47 points or 0.45 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading in green, up by 1.58 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up by 0.88 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi was up by 0.12 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite index was quoting in green, up by 0.10 percent.

Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.31 per cent while FTSE 100 was also up by 0.22 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.