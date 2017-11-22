 Markets open on a higher note on Wednesday | business-news | Hindustan Times
Markets open on a higher note on Wednesday

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

business Updated: Nov 22, 2017 09:53 IST
The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 33,569.07 points, touched a high of 33,601.73 points and a low of 33,535.06 points.
The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 33,569.07 points, touched a high of 33,601.73 points and a low of 33,535.06 points.(Reuters File Photo)

The Sensex is trading at 33,599.17 points up by 120.82 points or 0.36 per cent from its Tuesday’s close at 33,478.35 points.

On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,350.80 points after closing at 10,326.90 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,356.40 points in the morning.

