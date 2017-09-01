Maruti Suzuki’s August sales up 23.8% at 1,63,701 units

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported 23.8 per cent increase in total sales at 1,63,701 units in August as against 1,32,211 units in the year-ago month.

The company’s domestic sales stood at 1,52,000 units, up 26.7 per cent from 1,19,931 units in August last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a marginal decline to 35,428 units during the month under review from 35,490 units in August 2016, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 62.4 per cent to 74,012 units last month as against 45,579 units in the year-ago month.

MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz grew by 3.9 per cent to 6,457 units during the month.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 27.6 per cent to 21,442 units in August, from 16,806 units in the same month of 2016.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased by 8.6 per cent to 13,931 units last month as against 12,831 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in August this year were down 4.7 per cent to 11,701 units as compared with 12,280 units in the same month last year, MSI said.