Micromax ropes in Anil Kapoor as brand ambassador

Electronics maker Micromax expects its consumer durables vertical to contribute 25% of total revenue in three years and has roped in Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador.

“Consumer electronics currently contributes about 10% to the overall revenue and the company expects the consumer durables vertical to contribute up to 25% of its revenues by the end of 2019,” Micromax said in a statement.

Micromax said it has invested close to Rs 200 crore to build channel and infrastructure capabilities and has a vision to be a complete consumer electronics brand in next three years.

In a statement, Micromax said it has roped in Anil Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.

Micromax said it will roll out a campaign with TVC, print, digital and OTH advertisements.

In April 2016, Micromax diversified its product portfolio and announced shift to non-mobility segments as well.