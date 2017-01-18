Microsoft’s Satya Nadella not nervous of Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump does not make India-born Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella nervous, and he is confident about the tech giant’s place as a job creator.

“We’re a US-based company that operates worldwide and our predominant employment is in the United States,” Indian-American Nadella told CNNTech at the Digital Life Design tech conference in Munich on Monday.

“We’ve already created a tremendous amount of high-paying jobs in the US.”

Microsoft employs over 113,000 people worldwide, more than 64,000 of whom are in the US, mainly in Washington state, according to the company.

But Nadella said Trump’s ascent to become the President has not changed the road map much for Microsoft.

“If anything, we’ll double down on what we’ve always done, which is be a US company that operates in the United States very responsibly, but also being a multinational company that contributes into every country that we work in.”

In the wake of Trump’s win in the November 8 election, companies are eager to play up the number of Americans they employ, CNN reported.

Companies like Amazon have made very public announcements about the jobs they expect to add, with messaging that seems to be in direct response to the real estate magnate’s win.

Last month, the President-elect met with Nadella and 12 other technology titans in a bid to heal rifts and get them on board with his programme of creating more jobs and increasing investments in the US.

Trump, who had slammed the technology sector during his campaign for exporting jobs and manufacturing overseas, hailed them as an “amazing group of people”, and promised them, “I am here to help you folks do well”.