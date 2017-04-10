 Mondelez might replace longtime CEO Irene Rosenfeld: Reports | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mondelez might replace longtime CEO Irene Rosenfeld: Reports

business Updated: Apr 10, 2017 10:49 IST
AP
Mondelez

The logo of Mondelez International is pictured at the company's building in Zurich November 14, 2012. (REUTERS)

Oreo cookie maker Mondelez is thinking about replacing for longtime CEO Irene Rosenfeld, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The report says Mondelez’s board has discussed possible replacements for Rosenfeld, who is also chair of the company, and hired a recruiting firm to evaluate replacements.

Mondelez’s best-known products include Chips Ahoy cookies, Cadbury chocolates and Trident gum. Like some of its competitors, Mondelez has slashed costs and worked to transform its business as customers’ appetite for packaged foods faded and competition from smaller companies that sell foods that seem more wholesome. Revenue for Mondelez has fallen for three years in a row, including drops of 13 percent in 2015 and in 2016.

The company has also faced pressure from activist investors like Bill Ackman and Nelson Peltz. In December the company tried to buy chocolate maker Hershey for $22 billion, but Hershey rejected that offer and the companies weren’t able to agree on a deal.

Rosenfeld has been the company’s CEO since 2006 and became chair in 2007. The company was split off from Kraft Foods in 2012.

Mondelez did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company’s stock closed at $44.18 on Friday, and it is essentially flat this year.

tags

more from business

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you