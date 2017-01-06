MOOCs on big data stand fresh graduates in good stead: Experts

Graduates who have done open online courses in their field have an edge over others, say recruiters.

Experts say they prefer engineering graduates who have done massive open online courses (MOOC) in data analytics and computer languages that are not offered in degree programmes.

According to Aspiring Minds, a global assessments solutions company, the number of job postings for data analyst, data scientist, and data engineer has registered a year-on-year rise of over 30%.

However, just getting a certificate isn’t enough.

Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and head of education and skill development, KPMG in India, said, “For instance, an engineering graduate with a certificate on data analytics can get an edge over others if the recruitment expert is impressed by his or her expertise on the topic.”

Moreover, there certificates are good for enhancing your knowledge, he said, adding no HR manager prescribes taking the courses.

Recruitment experts say these certificates aren’t stand-alone qualifications, but value additions.

“Candidates with MOOC certification show they have made additional efforts to enhance their skill set,” said SV Nathan, chief talent officer, Deloitte India.

He further said candidates demonstrating their learning at work stood them in good stead.

With these courses being in demand, global players are tapping the Indian market.

“There’s a surge in employees taking data science courses, including big data, data analytics and programming using Python, artificial intelligence on edX. It is unfortunate that institutes fail to equip students with these skills even though these are in demand among employers,” said Amit Goyal, country head, edX India.