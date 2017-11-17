Those who doubt reforms should introspect after Moody’s upgrade, says Arun Jaitley

Political leaders and government officials on Friday reacted to Moody’s India upgrade,with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley saying it is “encouraging” to see international recognition.

“We welcome this upgrade, we believe that it is a belated recognition of all the positive steps which have been taken in India in the last few years, which has contributed to strengthening of Indian economy,” said Jaitley at a press conference on Friday.

“Many who had doubts about India’s reform process would now seriously introspect on their position,” Jaitley added.

For the first time in nearly 14 years,the US-based Moody’s on Friday upgraded India’s sovereign rating to Baa2 with a stable outlook, from Baa3 earlier.

Moody's believes that the @narendramodi Government's reforms will improve business climate, enhance productivity, stimulate foreign and domestic investment, and ultimately foster strong and sustainable growth. @MoodysInvSvc — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 17, 2017

BJP president Amit Shah and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar were among the leaders who hailed Modi’s policies as the Prime Minister’s Office posted the news from its Twitter handle.

“Acknowledging PM Narendra Modi’s government for its wide-ranging economic and institutional reforms, Moody’s upgrades India’s government bond ratings to BAA2 from BAA3 -- first ever upgrade since the year 2004,” tweeted Union minister Smriti Irani.

Moody’s remains bullish on reforms done by Modi Government and is confident of India’s growth potential. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2017

Moody’s upgrade is an endorsement of economic reforms by PM @narendramodi ji, & how they are #TransformingIndia and changing the life of every Indian. — Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) November 17, 2017

“It’s a welcome development but we also feel it was long overdue... it’s a recognition of the actions that the government has undertaken like GST, bankruptcy. We also need to keep all these things in perspective,” chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian reacted.

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said the upgrade is definitely a big vindication of the structural and institutional reforms that India is doing.

“The fiscal deficit consolidation, debt control and all so everything which the government has done in the past couple of years have been recognised. They are projecting a little rise in the trajectory going forward, so they are conscious of the real dynamics of the debt situation. We, of course, remain committed to the fiscal path,” Garg said.

#MoodysIndiaUpgrade is recognition of vast number of structural,institutional &procedural reforms made while maintaining fiscal discipline — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) November 17, 2017

Moody’s upgrade India’s credit rating after 13 years.A clear recognition of economic & institutional reforms;well paced shift towards formalisation of the economy;improvement in business climate;positive growth outlook. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) November 17, 2017

Many supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi view the upgrade as a recognition of the government’s economic reforms, such as the Goods and Services Tax and the bankruptcy code. On Wednesday, the Pew Research Center said Modi was “by far” the most popular figure in Indian politics, according to a survey conducted among 2,464 respondents.

Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia also said the path that the government has chosen for long-term reforms and fiscal consolidation is well recognised by investors already.

“The rating agency too has now confirmed it formally, which is welcome,” Adhia tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)