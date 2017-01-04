More graduates got salary package of ₹6 lakh in 2016

The year 2016 has been a lucrative one for fresh graduates. According to a survey, 85% more graduates were offered a salary package of ₹6 lakh.

However, industry experts differ, saying this may be the case only for some companies.

“I hope this is true. Most top companies have been underpaying freshers for the past seven years now. Now, this is a fair wage for the brightest minds,” said industry veteran and a former Infosys board member TV Mohandas Pai. He is currently the chairman of Aarin Capital Partners.

The survey by job assessment leader Aspiring Minds stated that 38% of job applications were made in software developement and web architecture.

Within marketing and sales, digital Marketing emerged as the most popular job role with 21% marketing jobs available in the sector. The survey also reveals that there has been a 30% year-on-year rise in big data and data science jobs.

Data analytics jobs were also a hit in the first phase of placements across the Indian Institutes of Technology. The packages offered to fresh graduates have gone up by 5-10% this year.