Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba visits Infosys, T-Hub in Hyderabad

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the Infosys campus and T-Hub in Hyderabad on Friday.

Deuba, who arrived in Hyderabad on a two-day visit, went around the Infosys campus at Gachibowli where Infosys officials briefed him about the facility.

The Nepal Prime Minister, who is currently on a five day-visit to India, went to T-Hub, the start-up incubator facility set up by the Telangana government.

Jayesh Ranjan, secretary for information technology, and T-Hub officials explained to the visiting dignitary the functioning of the facility and the initiative taken by the state to promote start-ups.

Deuba later left for the Taj Falaknuma Palace, where the state government hosted a cultural reception. He met Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan, who hosted dinner in his honour.

After a night halt at Taj Falaknuma, he would leave for the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Telangana deputy chief minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and senior officials welcomed Deuba and the delegation accompanying him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.