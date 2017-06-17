No impact of protectionism on TCS hiring, says chairman N Chandrasekaran

Protectionist measures by the US or other western governments had no impact on hiring by the Indian IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd, as it continued to operate well, said its new chairman N Chandrasekaran.

“Nothing has changed on the ground. We continue to recruit people in every market, including the US, which contributes 65 per cent of our revenues,” Chandrasekaran told shareholders at the company’s 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bengaluru on Friday.

Asserting that the company complied with the laws of every country it operates, the IT major’s former chief executive and Tata Sons group chairman said TCS was one of the top recruiters in its markets worldwide, including the US market.

Prior to Donald Trump becoming president in January this year, the outsourcing firm had reduced visa applications to the US by one-third.

“We will be hiring about 10,000 people in the US, which is our largest market, this fiscal,” reiterated Chandrasekaran.

Data excellence will be an important theme in the future and holds true for all the sectors beyond IT.

“Global business environment is adopting digital and the world is transforming fast,” pointed out Chandrasekaran.

New chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan said the company had hired 79,000 globally last fiscal, including 11,500 in foreign markets.

“The future of technology is very bright and we have immense opportunities. We are working strong and hard to grow and scale new heights,” added the chairman.

The company had also trained two lakh employees with six lakh competencies on the emerging digital technologies.

“Operational agility, cloud and automation will be our his focus area in this fiscal 2017-18,” noted Gopinathan.