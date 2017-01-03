Now Bharti Airtel offers free data for 1 year to those switching to Airtel 4G

The ongoing data war has made mobile subscribers the real king. After Reliance Jio extended free 4G data till March 31, 2017, Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced a special offer to provide free data for 12 months—worth up to Rs 9,000—to customers who switch to Airtel 4G.

This offer will be available to customer across India starting Jan 4 and will close on February 28, 2017. The 12 months offer is available to any customer with a 4G mobile handset who is currently not on the Airtel network. Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer.

Customers will get free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select prepaid and postpaid packs under this offer. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack/plan benefits.

Commenting on the newly launched offer, Ajai Puri, director – market operations, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are inviting customers to experience 4G through the year on India’s fastest network. We are seeing increasing penetration of 4G handsets across the country and believe that this attractive offer will provide an opportunity to more and more customers to enjoy high speed broadband on their devices with Airtel.”

The telecom operator also announed another offer for prepaid users under which the subscriber will get free 3GB data with every Rs 345 recharge.

Under this offer, customers with any 4G mobile handset who are not on the Airtel network or upgrading to a new 4G device, can enjoy 3GB free data, in addition to the regular pack benefits with Airtel’s Rs 345 prepaid recharge. The pack will offer free calls - Local and STD – to any network in India plus 4GB data (1GB regular pack benefit + 3GB free data).

The first time free 3GB data benefit can be availed through MyAirtel app and data benefits on subsequent recharges will be instant. The pack benefits will be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017.

For Postpaid users: Free 3 GB data per month with all MyPlan Infinity Plans

Customers with any 4G mobile handset who are not on the Airtel network or upgrading to a new 4G device, will now get 3GB free data per month, with all MyPlan Infinity plans. This is in addition to regular plan benefits which includes unlimited free voice calling - Local/STD/Roaming, generous bundles of data, free SMS and free subscription to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies.

For instance, the Rs 549 Infinity plan will now offer unlimited free calling plus 6 GB data (3GB regular data + 3GB free data) per month along with other pack benefits to customers under this offer. The Rs 799 Infinity plan will offer unlimited free calling plus 8 GB data (5 GB regular data + 3GB free data) per month along with other pack benefits to customers under this offer.

Postpaid customers can claim the free data through MyAirtel App.

*Pack prices may vary from circle to circle. Customers can avail the offer only within the first 30 days of purchasing or upgrading to a new 4G handset