Ola to cash in on Rajinikanth’s Baasha movie craze

Cashing in on popular Tamil superstar Rajinikanth flick ‘Baasha’ which recently hit screens with a digitally remastered print,mobile app based for transportation Ola will hold a three-day event here from tomorrow.

The ‘Ola Baasha Mela’ would witness potential driver partners come under the Ola platform and give them an opportunity to purchase auto-rickshaws at subsidised rates.

“Baasha’, released in the 90s, was one of the popular blockbusters of Rajinikanth. Directed by Suresh Krissna, it is a story of an auto driver who avoids violence, but is forced to reveal his true identity which is that of a dreaded gangster based out of Mumbai.

Though Ola had organised similar Melas for its cab driver partners, it is for the first time that an event is being conducted for auto-rickshaw driver partners.

The Mela would give many existing auto rickshaw Driver Partners the opportunity to become micro-entrepreneurs by adding autos along with plethora of benefits.

During the three day event, a host of entertaining and fun activities have been planned. The Auto Driver Partners would also stand a chance to win tickets for the digitally remastered film Baasha, which was released last month.

“Ola as a homegrown Indian brand and the platform is very inclusive, built on understanding the transportation needs of Indians, and efficiently catering to them”, Ola Chief Operating Officer Vishal Kaul said.

“With the auto rickshaw category on our platform, we not only aim to address the last mile connectivity need of our customers, but also enable quality livelihood and entrepreneurial opportunities for lakhs of Driver partners across the country”, he said.

Ola said it would associate with auto manufacturers like Piaggio to enable auto driver partners purchase the autorickshaws at special rates at the event.

On the association with Ola, Piaggio Executive Vice President Commercial Vehicles, Hardip Singh Goindi said “We support Ola’s efforts in skill development and employment opportunities for Driver Partners to provide a comprehensive mobility service in India”.

“Events such as the Driver Partner Mela provide us with a platform for building a deep connect with customers apart from showcasing our products and increasing our sales”, he said.

A footfall of over 25,000 Driver Partners were expected to participate during the event, the release added.