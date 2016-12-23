Paper Boat-maker may report maiden profit next year

Hector Beverages, which makes Paper Boat-branded drinks, hopes to report its maiden profit in the first quarter of 2016-17.

The company’s co-founder and chief executive Neeraj Kakkar said it might make profit for the first time since it set up shop in 2010.

The firm has now entered the traditional Indian snacks segment. It is also overhauling its distribution network.

The firm first launched a fizzy energy drink Tzinga in 2010 and in 2013, begun producing traditional Indian beverages like chilli guava, anar, jaljeera, kokum, golgappe, and panakam, etc.

Come January 2017, the company will launch its first snack ‘Chikki’, which is made with peanut and jaggery. More products are in the pipeline, including aam papad.

Chikkis weighing 35, 31 and 13.5 gram are expected to be priced at ₹12, ₹10 and ₹5 each.

Paper Boat Chikki will also be the first national-level brand to get the Fair Trade endorsement, which Kakkar hopes will help him reach more consumers who are against the exploitation of farmers.

Fair Trade is a Germany-based not-for-profit body that works to get farmers higher prices for their produce.