PepsiCo, Coca Cola restrained from drawing water from Tamil Nadu river

Softdrinks majors PepsiCo and Coca Cola were on Monday restrained by officials from drawing water from Tamirabharani River in the district till April 30 for their bottling plants in view of the acute water shortage.

The water level in the Papanasam and Manimutharu dams across the river was enough only to meet drinking water requirements, District Collector M Karunakaran said in a release.

The suspension was ordered even as a PIL seeking a stay on drawing of water by the two companies from the river was filed last year before Madras High Court Bench in Madurai.

A division bench led by Justice T S Sivagnanam ordered the government to file its counter and posted the case for hearing on April 27.

The petition sought a stay on the order of state government officials allowing PepsiCo and Coca Cola’s bottling agents from drawing water from the Tamirabarani river for producing beverages and mineral water.