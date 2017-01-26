Raees vs Kaabil: Biz shows Hrithik shouldn’t have opened against SRK

“Baniye ka dimaag aur Miyanbhai ki daring (shrewd as a merchant, and fearless as a muslim)” is how Shahrukh Khan is depicted as in his latest gangster flick, Raees, based on Gujarat’s bootlegging business.

The dialogue holds true in movie’s first day box office collections. Khan knows the film business well. His Red Chillies Entertainment is one of the producers of the movie, and Khan was not afraid to open Raees against Hrithik Roshan -starrer Kaabil.

The first day collections of Raees at over Rs 20 crore, did almost double of Kaabil’s, estimates show. Kaabil barely crossed Rs 10 crore.

According to reports, Raees opened to 2,800 screens, while Kaabil did to 2,400 screens allotted to Kaabil. Raees also had 40% more occupancy than its adversary.

The last time Khan and Roshan had a face off was in 2000 -- Mohabbatein versus Mission Kashmir. Khan’s Mohabbatein made Rs 90 crore, while Roshan-starrer Mission Kashmir went on to do Rs 43 crore.

In the next few days, Raees is expected to make a lot more than Kaabil, if reviews are indicators to understand a movie’s commercial success. Some reviews went on to state that “this is Khan’s best performance ever”. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s role as the cop who is after Khan in the movie, is as powerful as Raees, the protagonist’s role.

Film critic Anupama Chopra calls Raees a “roller-coaster ride”, while on Kaabil she said, “Hrithik Roshan saves it from becoming ordinary”.

Meanwhile, for Roshan it is important to get a mega hit on his side, soon. His previous high budget movie Mohenjo Daro didn’t do well, as it failed to recover its investments. His last hit was Bang Bang!, with all its adrenaline pumping action sequences, alongside Katrina Kaif, which grossed Rs 340 crore in 2014.

However, Raees is up against a tough bar -- Aamir Khan’s Dangal, according to trade analysts Taran Adarsh, has crossed Rs 383 crore in its India business.

But, Raees is full of powerful dialogues, between Khan and Siddiqui. In one, when the Siddiqui said, “Aaj kal din achche chal rhe hain tere (nowadays things are good for you).” Khan is quick in giving back. “Din aur logon ke hote hain..Majmudar saheb..Sheron ka jamana hota hai (days are for other people. Lions have a lifetime).”

It is not for no reason that Khan is called the “King of Bollywood”, and he has shown it once again, at least when it comes to the day 1 collections.