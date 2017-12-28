RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.1716 against US dollar

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.1716 against the US dollar and 76.5631 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 64.1577 and 76.2258, on Wednesday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 86.2210 and 56.89 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.