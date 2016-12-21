 Reliance Communications signs binding pact with Brookfield for $1.6 billion tower stake sale | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Reliance Communications signs binding pact with Brookfield for $1.6 billion tower stake sale

business Updated: Dec 21, 2016 17:07 IST
Reuters
Highlight Story

A worker cleans a mobile store of Reliance Communications Ltd, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, in Kolkata. (Reuters)

Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a binding pact with Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure for selling a stake in its mobile phone tower business.

The two sides had signed a non-binding pact in October.

Under the terms of the deal, Reliance Communications is to receive an upfront payment of 110 billion rupees ($1.6 billion), which it has said will use to cut its debt load.

Shares of Reliance Communications jumped more than 8 percent after the announcement.

($1 = 67.8525 Indian rupees)

tags

more from business

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<