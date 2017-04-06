Reliance Jio closes 3-month Summer Surprise offer after TRAI advisory

Reliance on Thursday said it was withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits announced under its Jio Summer Surprise after receiving an advisory from the telecom regulator.

“Today, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has advised Jio to withdraw the three months’ complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise,” the company statement said.

“Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with the regulator’s advice, and will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days,” it added.

However, the company said that all customers who have subscribed to the offer prior to its discontinuation will “remain eligible for the offer”.

On March 31, Jio announced its Summer Surprise offer under which all Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 (or higher) plans got three months’ complimentary services in addition to the benefits of their purchased plan.

In a statement issued on that day, the company said: “Every Jio Prime member, when they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio’s Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan), will get services for the initial three months on a complimentary basis. The paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service.”

Looking at the unprecedented rush of subscription, the company had also extended the deadline to buy Jio’s Rs 303 (and other) plans till April 15.

Reliance Jio had announced that in “just one month, over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime, making it one of the most successful customer privilege programmes anywhere in the world.”

With 72 million subscribers enrolling for prime membership till March 31, Reliance Jio will remain disruptive given its aspirations, investment banking firm Jefferies said in its recent report.

Reliance Jio had launched a free voice and data plan in September 2016 and had extended it till March 31, 2017. It currently has over 100 million customers.