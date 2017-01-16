Reliance Jio “future-ready” with 5G in mind against Airtel, Idea, Voda

Reliance Jio, the telecom subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries, is already making its investments in technologies of the future.

The company in its third quarter statement said that it has built a mobile-video network and is providing voice-over-IP (essentially where voice calls can be made using an internet connection). “It has built a future ready network which can easily deploy 5G and beyond technology in the last leg,” the statement said.

Ambani, in his previous speeches, said that through Jio, he will disrupt the way people use and consume the internet and its linked services.

On Monday, he said in a statement, “I am also delighted by our country’s eagerness to adopt to a digital life as witnessed by the record-breaking launch of Jio. Its comprehensive ecosystem has enabled millions of Indians to lead a richer life through its offerings.”

Already, Jio is focussing on creating a network of devices, applications and content. The company calls it the Jio Digital Life, and it is seeding the market with free internet services, which has become the biggest reason for worry for incumbent operators such as Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular and Vodafone.

Since, it launch in September, Jio in its first 83 days added over 50 million users, which made it the fastest growing technology services company, pitting it against the likes of Facebook, Whatsapp and Skype. On December 31, it had 72.4 million users on its network.

To lure more customers it launched the “Jio Happy New Year Offer”, through which it offers data, voice, video and all the Jio applications and content, free of cost, up to March.

The statement also pointed out issues that the company continues to face in a turf war battle with other telecom operators. “Jio continues to face interconnection congestion issues with some of the large operators on account of inadequate provision of points of interconnection (POI) capacities even months after commencement of services by Jio. The POI capacity provided by these operators is still way below requirement and is falling short of the customer addition pace of Jio, resulting in quality of service issues for Indian customers,” the statement said.

As a result, the company claims that there is a fall out of 175 calls in every 1,000 calls made.

But, anyone who knows Ambani, these problems won’t deter him from taking the next big move. Jio has already entered into a strategic partnership with Niantic, and brought the Pokémon GO game to India.

To further built its operations and strengthen its network, another Rs 30,000 crore of investment has been planned, which will be largely financed through an equity offering.