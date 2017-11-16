Sensex climbs 164 points, RIL, Tata Motors top gainers

The benchmark Sensex opened in the green by rising 164 points Thursday, buoyed by value-buying in select blue-chips at a time of firm Asian cues.

The 30-share BSE index was up 163.80 points, or 0.49%, at 32,924.24. Also, the NSE Nifty rose by 50.85 points, or 0.50%, to 10,168.90.

All sectoral indices, including capital goods, oil and gas, consumer durables and healthcare, advanced by up to 0.60%.

The Sensex had lost 554.12 points in the previous three sessions on subdued exports, higher inflation and muted second quarter earnings of some companies.

Value-buying in recent losers and a better trend at other Asian markets triggered fresh spell of buying on the domestic bourses here.

Besides, a continued slide in crude oil prices drew investors’ attention, fuelling buying in oil marketing company stocks, they added.

Prominent gainers were Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, ONGC, L&T, Bharti Airtel and Dr Reddy’s, rising by up to 1.88%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up by 0.61% while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.83% in early trade Thursday. Shanghai Composite, however, was down 0.10%.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59% lower Wednesday.