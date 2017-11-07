Sensex hits new record of 33,853.63; Nifty rises 34 pts

The benchmark BSE Sensex scaled a new peak of 33,853.63 on Tuesday as its record setting spree continues for a third day on the back of rally in infrastructure, IT, capital goods and banking stocks.

The broader Nifty gained 33.95 points, or 0.32 per cent, to trade at 10,485.75, approaching towards its life-time high of 10,490.45 points (intra-day) on Monday.

Fresh inflows by foreign funds and positive global leads also lifted the mood, brokers said.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 576.27 crore on Monday, the provisional exchange data showed.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 122.44 points, or 0.36 per cent, to scale a new high of 33,853.63, breaching its previous intra-day record of 33,848.42 hit Monday.

The gauge had gained 157.97 points in the previous two sessions and closed at record high of 33,731.19.

Except consumer durables, all the sectoral indices, led by infrastructure, IT, banking and realty were trading in the positive territory, with gains of up to 1.01 per cent.

Brokers said investor sentiments remained upbeat on the back of better-than-expected Q2 earnings numbers posted by most of bluechip companies so far and a firming trend at other Asian markets. The US markets scored fresh records for a second day yesterday.

Major gainers which supported the Sensex rally were ONGC, TCS, Sun Pharma, Infosys, M&M, Kotak Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Ltd, Cipla, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, HDFC Bank, SBI and NTPC.

Globally, among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.22 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.82 per cent in their late morning deals. Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.66 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at record by gaining 0.04 per cent Monday.