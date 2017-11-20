Sensex loses sheen; IT, metal stocks weigh

The market got off to a muted start today on weakness in IT and metal stocks after participants took profit amid sluggish global pointers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 54.59 points, or 0.16%, to 33,288.21 in early session. The gauge had gained 582.36 points in the previous two sessions.

Also, the wider 50-share NSE Nifty shed 22.10 points, or 0.21%, to 10,261.50.

Traders went about pocketing profit in those shares that have run up recently. Asia remained weak.

Among major Sensex losers, Cipla, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M and SBI fell by up to 0.99%, pulling the index down.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.56%, Shanghai Composite 0.97% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.19%.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.43% lower on Friday.