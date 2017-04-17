 Sensex, Nifty edge lower on global weakness, earnings eyed | business-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 17, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sensex, Nifty edge lower on global weakness, earnings eyed

business Updated: Apr 17, 2017 11:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Sensex

(PTI photo)

Geo-political issues continued to dominate the scene as the Sensex slipped over 88 points in early part today, mirroring global losses.

The weakness remained for the third session as the 30-share index fell 88.32 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 29,373.13. Much of the softness came from metal, IT, FMCG, technology and auto.

The gauge had lost 326.90 points in the previous two sessions.

Also, the NSE Nifty dropped 21.25 points, or 0.23%, to 9,129.55.

Asian shares showed a weak trend after geo-political muscle-flexing over Syria, Afghanistan and the Korean Peninsula, which weighed on sentiment.

The market was shut on Friday for Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.

While Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.21%, Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.31%. The Shanghai Composite index fell 1.02% in early trade today.

tags

more from business

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you