Sensex, Nifty reach record highs in intraday trade, close flat

Key benchmark indices – the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 – provisionally closed on a flat note on Monday after touching fresh highs during intraday trade.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 0.70 points, or 0.01 per cent, to provisionally close (at 3.30 p.m.) at 10,451.80 points. The Nifty50 scaled a new intra-day high of 10,490.45 points.

The Sensex, which opened at 33,710.15 points, closed trading for the day at 33,731.19 points – up 45.63 points or 0.14 per cent – from its Friday’s close. The Sensex touched a fresh high of 33,848.42 points intra-day.

The BSE market breadth was bullish – 1,408 advances and 1,387 declines.

On Friday, the benchmark indices closed at high levels on the back of broadly positive global cues, coupled with healthy buying in banking, capital goods and auto stocks.

The Nifty50 rose by 28.70 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at a high of 10,452.50 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at a high of 33,685.56 points – up 112.34 points, or 0.33 per cent.