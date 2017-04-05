 Sensex, Nifty hit new highs; RIL, Maruti lead rally | business-news | Hindustan Times
Sensex, Nifty hit new highs; RIL, Maruti lead rally

business Updated: Apr 05, 2017 16:58 IST
PTI
Sensex

Indian markets continue on its record-setting trend with BSE Sensex rising 64.02 points to end the day a little under 30,000.(PTI)

Markets continued their record-setting march for yet another session today with the BSE Sensex rising 64.02 points to end at a new peak of 29,974.24, powered by a strong rally in RIL, Maruti Suzuki and L&T.

The broader NSE Nifty too closed at its lifetime high of 9,265.15, up 27.30 points or 0.30%.

A cautious strategy adopted by investors ahead of RBI’s monetary policy announcement tomorrow dragged down the Sensex from the 30,000-mark.

The BSE 30-share index hit a high of 30,007.48 in intra-day trade, but slipped to 29,817.69 before settling at 29,974.24, up 64.02 points or 0.21%.

This surpassed its previous high of 29,910.22, recorded on April 3.

