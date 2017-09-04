 Sensex, Nifty snap three sessions of gains on Korea tensions | business-news | Hindustan Times
Sensex, Nifty snap three sessions of gains on Korea tensions

Tensions escalated following North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

business Updated: Sep 04, 2017 16:44 IST
An officegoer walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange logo at the BSE building in Mumbai on July 25, 2017.
An officegoer walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange logo at the BSE building in Mumbai on July 25, 2017. (AFP File Photo)

Shares in India snapped three sessions of gains on Monday as investors sought refuge in safe havens as tensions in the Korean peninsula escalated following North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday.

The Sensex fell 0.6% to 31,702.25, while the broader Nifty ended 0.62 % lower at 9,912.85.

The NSE’s volatility index, the equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, rose as much as 19.53% in its biggest intraday percent gain since May 18.

