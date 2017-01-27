Skoda Kodiaq Scout and Sportline versions unveiled ahead of Geneva Motor Show

To blend is the trend.

When people sought the comfort of a sedan and the roughness of SUVs, crossovers were born. And when a family car needed to be taken off road, carmakers stretched the multi-purpose vehicles beyond their concept limits, tucked more powerful engines under their bonnets and gave us premium SUVs.

Skoda just did that with its upcoming premium MPV Kodiaq by unveiling two rugged versions -- the Scout and the Sportline. Premiered at the Berlin Auto Show last September, the world premiere of Kodiaq will be at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Here are six more things about the Kodiaq that inspire awe:

1) It is named after the Kodiak Island in Alaska, home to Kodiak bear, the largest known subspecies of the beast alive. This is the first seven-seater giant from the Czech auto giant, and second SUV model after the Yeti.

2) Skoda Kodiaq measures 4697x1882x1676 mm (LxWxH), just as long as the new Octavia that you see on roads nowadays. The seven-seater SUV is a cleverly toned down version of Audi Q7.

3) While the standard ground clearance is 190mm, the Scout variant will be fractionally high-raised at 194mm. There’s more underbody protection in Scout for a riskfree bumpy ride, supported by 19-inch alloy wheels.

4) Under the hood, Kodiaq will get two petrol mills -- 1.4 TSI generating 150hp and 2.0 TSI generating 180hp, and a 2.0 TDI diesel mill tuned at two power levels of 150hp and 190hp.

5) Skoda offers four-wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard. Apart from the standard driving modes like Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual and Snow which tweak power and controls sensing the terrain and driver’s choice, Skoda has also equipped the Scout with off-road assist and the ‘Rough-Road’ package, for more ease on the tracks less taken.

Why are we excited?

India is hungry for SUVs and Skoda knows it by now. Kodiaq is indeed coming to our market, sometime in the second half of 2017. At what price? We guess around Rs 26 lakh plus. What’s your bet?

So in case you’re ogling at the new Toyota Fortuner or the Ford Endeavour, wait for this car to be unleashed.

Selling Octavia, Superb and Rapid at its slow, steady pace, Skoda has a league and following of its own. The Czech automaker has its own expressive, masculine genetics that has charmed people since the first Octavia. So will Kodiaq, mesmerise India after its launch later this year?