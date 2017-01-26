T K Kurien named Managing Partner and CIO of Premji Invest

Premji Invest, the investment arm of Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, today said it has appointed T K Kurien as its Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) with effect from February 1.

Kurien is Wipro’s Executive Vice-Chairman and is set to retire from that post at the end of this month.

He succeeds Prakash Parthasarathy who has decided to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations, a release said.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of T K Kurien as Managing Partner and CIO of Premji Invest. T K, with his decades of experience in running startups and established enterprises and deep financial acumen, is best positioned to take Premji Invest to the next level,” Premji Invest Chairman Azim Premji said.

“Prakash has built an excellent organisation at Premji Invest as its founding CIO and leaves behind an impressive track record over the last decade, delivered with integrity and trust. I wish him the very best in his entrepreneurial journey,” he added.

Kurien began his career with Wipro in 2000. He has held leadership positions across businesses like EcoEnergy division, WCS (Wipro Consulting Services) and healthcare and life sciences unit.

Before joining Wipro, Kurien served as Managing Director of GE X Ray from October 1997 to January 2000.