Tamil Nadu traders may ban Pepsi, Coke in Jallikattu aftermath

In the ashes of the Jallikattu movement, leading trade associations of Tamil Nadu have called for ban of foreign cola drinks, Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

The traditional bull fighting game was a matter of debate after the Supreme Court banned the sport, but back-South no one was ready to abide by the ruling of the honourable court. After all the argument was that the sport was the “mark of their pride”, but it has given rise to another “swadeshi” movement.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu (TNVSP), a prominent traders association of the state has called for ban of Pepsi and Coca-Cola from March 1, and said it will talk to shopkeepers and dealers to promote homegrown brands such as Patanjali, Kali Mark and Bovonto.

Putting the reason of the ban of the youth, AM Vikrama Raja, president of TNVSP, told IANS, “After the jallikattu movement, we found many youths are not in favour of the two cola brands.”

Already, some of the shopkeepers, restaurant and hotel chain owners have stopped selling and serving the cola drinks.

Raja said that the association will soon start campaigning against the cola makers. TNVSP is a conglomerate of 6,000 traders associations, with 1.5 million members.

The Indian Beverages Association has expressed concerns on the ban, and said it is against the welfare of the farmers and retailers of the state.

This is not the first time Cola majors have faced criticism in the state -- the Madras High Court ruling restrained the cola majors to draw water from the Tamirabarani river for their bottling plants. Seed companies, too, faced criticism over affecting produce of farmers.

Karthikeya Shivasenapathy, researcher, Kangeyam Cattle Research Foundation told a newspaper that “in a drought-hit state like Tamil Nadu” there is little water left for irrigation, and in towns citizens don’t get tap water.

Other trade association have also joined the march against multi-national companies. T Vellaiyan, head of Tamil Nadu Traders Federation said that there might be some impact in the “short-term”, but selling drinks such as badam milk, coconut water and other fruit juices will be beneficial for the economy in the long run.