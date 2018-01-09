This Indian carrier made it to a list of the world’s most punctual ‘mega airlines’

India’s IndiGo is the fourth most ‘mega carrier’ in the world, beating British Airways and Lufthansa in a travel analyst company’s annual list.

Japan Airlines takes the top spot in OAG’s list of the world’s most punctual ’mega carriers’. Its annual review, the Punctuality League 2018, takes into account airlines’ performance on timekeeping. The company said in a press release it ranked the airlines based on its extensive database of schedules of more than 900 airlines and over 4,000 airports .

OAG has two separate punctuality lists, one for all airlines, big and small, and another one for ‘mega carriers’. The company defines ‘on-time performance’ as flights that arrive or depart within 14 minutes and 59 seconds (under 15 minutes) of their scheduled arrival/departure times.

When it came to mega carriers, Japan, with its emphasis on punctuality, leads the list. The third spot goes to the American Delta Air Lines while IndiGo comes in fourth. Here’s a look at the list:

‘Mega carriers’, ranked according to punctuality

1. Japan Airlines - 85.27% OTP

2. All Nippon Airways - 83.81%

3. Delta Air Lines - 82.76%

4. IndiGo - 81.22%

5. Alaska Airlines - 81.06%

6. SAS - 80.90%

7. United Airlines - 79.86%

8. LATAM Airlines Group - 79.39%

9. American Airlines - 78.97%

10. Southwest - 78.55%

11. British Airways - 78.55%

12. Lufthansa - 76.90%

13. Air France - 76.44%

14. Turkish Airlines - 76.35%

15. easyJet - 74.82%

16. JetBlue - 71.74%

17. Air Canada - 67.32%

18. China Southern Airlines - 64.19%

19. China Eastern Airlines - 61.80%

20. Air China - 60.14%

The most punctual airline in the world, however, is a little known Latvian carrier called airBaltic, with a track record of 90.01% of flights on time.

Most punctual airlines

1. airBaltic (90.01%). (Top Mainline Airline and Top Airline in Europe).

2. Hong Kong Airlines (88.83%). (Top Airline in Asia-Pacific).

3. Hawaiian Airlines (87.24%). (Top Airline in North America).

4. Copa Airways (86.39%). (Top Airline in Latin America).

5. Qantas Airways (86.18%).

6. Japan Airlines (85.27%). (Top Mega Airline).

7. Vueling Airlines (85.35%). (Top Low-Cost Carrier).

8. Jetstar Asia (85.08%).

9. Skymark Airlines (85.00%).

10. Aer Lingus (84.46%).