Top 5 cars in India below Rs 5 lakh

If you are thinking of ushering in the new year with a new car, we bring you the best options under Rs 5 lakh.

Renault Kwid: Rs 2.65-4.26 lakh

The car is a Maruti Alto competitor and touched the peak of 10,000 units in sales every month. The numbers have come down, but still it continues to give Maruti tough competition. Had it not been for the Kwid the micro hatchback category would have declined in 2016. Kwid is also the car that saved Renault in India and is now being exported to other countries.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Rs 4.76-7.44 lakh

Though you would get only the entry level of the Swift at less than RS 5 lakh, but for a car that has been one of the best selling cars for over a decade it is a steal. Swift helped Maruti change its image and also helped grow the compact car market in India. It comes both in diesel and petrol version, and continues to be one of the most preferred family hatchback.

Tata Tiago: Rs 3.2-5.71 lakh

If Tata Motors can make a comeback in India’s auto market, the Tiago will be remembered to have played a critical role. The car has nothing similar to Tata’s earlier cars such as the Indica and the Indigo. It comes with a whole bunch of infotainment features those are slowly becoming a new normal in all cars, even if they are at the lower end of the spectrum.