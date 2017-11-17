Trai asks Reliance Communications to give details on subscribers, unspent balance

The telecom regulator Trai on Friday asked Reliance Communications to submit details of its subscribers immediately and unspent balance of pre-paid customers by January 10.

“the Authority...inter-alia, directed M/s RCL (Reliance Communications Limited) to furnish compliance report of the direction by 10th January, 2018 together with the details of the number of subscribers successfully ported out, remaining subscribers who could not port out and reasons thereof, and total unspent amount of such pre-paid mobile subscribers,” Trai said in its direction to RCom.

RCom will shut down voice call service from December 1 and its customers can move to other networks by the end of the year.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has asked RCom to immediately share details of pre-paid and post- paid customers that were on its 2G GSM and CDMA till October.

RCom, reeling under debt of around Rs 46,000 crore, decided to shut down its voice call services after it failed to close its wireless business merger deal with Aircel in October.

The company has proposed resolution plan for about Rs 40,000 crore through asset monetisation, issue of equity and carry forward some debt.

RCom has slipped in to loss from last four quarters mainly on account of intense tariff competition in the market.