‘Vishal change’ at Infosys: CEO Sikka’s exit has Twitter wits in splits

What did Twitter wits do when Vishal Sikka resigned as Infosys CEO? They coined jokes and puns.

India’s second-largest Indian IT services, in a surprise announcement, announced on Friday Sikka has resigned as CEO citing a stream of “distractions and disruptions” in recent months. The move comes after a protracted war of words between Infosys and its founders and some former executives, who were unhappy with various decisions taken by the board.

The company’s troubles gave opportunity to make jokes and provide advice. Here are the best Twitter reactions.

Vishal Sikka will now know how hard it is to transfer his PF account 😄#Infosys #VishalSikka — Prasad (@SensibleViewPt) August 18, 2017

Breaking : Infosys's CEO Vishal Sikka resigns. Says "Acting is my first love, will work on next series of Mr Bean" pic.twitter.com/92EMSiJxMZ — Lame Monk (@oldschoolmonk) August 18, 2017

Infosys founders whenever Vishal Sikka tried to take independent decisions pic.twitter.com/ZkIX63WctJ — Santosh (@Secret_Saanta) August 18, 2017

Ek Sikka ki keemat kya aap jano murthy sahab.....ek hi din mein 25 hazar crore uda diya — Darshan Mehta (@darshanvmehta1) August 18, 2017

Murthy: "We need to find a new CEO..."

Nilekani opening a laptop: "No problem. I have everybody's contact details..." — DoUHaveTheFever? (@sidin) August 18, 2017

#Infosys

Narayan Murthy started a Software Services Company.

Software: Done.

Services: Delivered.

Company: Still figuring out. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 18, 2017