US trade deficit falls as exports hit two-year high

The U.S. trade deficit fell more than expected in February as exports increased to a two-year high and slowing domestic demand weighed on imports.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the trade gap declined 9.6% to $43.6 billion. January’s trade deficit was revised down to $48.2 billion from $48.5 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap falling to $44.8 billion in February.

When adjusted for inflation, the deficit decreased to $59.7 billion, with exports of goods the highest on record. The real trade deficit was $65.1 billion in January.

Despite the drop in the real trade deficit, trade will likely be a small drag on gross domestic product in the first quarter after subtracting 1.82 percentage points from fourth-quarter growth.

In addition to trade, weak consumer spending also likely constrained the economy in the first three months of the year.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP rising at a 1.2% rate in the first quarter, a deceleration from the 2.1% pace logged in the October-December period.

The Trump administration is eyeing trade as a vehicle to boost annual economic growth to 4%. President Donald Trump last Friday ordered a study into the causes of U.S. trade deficits and a clamp-down on import duty evasion.

Trump also wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was signed in 1994 by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In February, exports of goods and services increased 0.2% to $192.9 billion, the highest level since December 2014. Exports were lifted by gains in the shipments of automobiles and parts, which were the highest since July 2014.

Exports of industrial supplies and materials were the highest since December 2015. There was an 8.0% jump in exports to the European Union, with goods shipped to Germany surging 8.6 percent. Exports to the United Kingdom soared 17.3

percent and Japan also bought more goods from the United States.

However, exports to China fell 2.7% and Mexico saw a 7.1% drop in goods shipped from the United States.

Imports of goods and services fell 1.8% to $236.4 billion. Imports had risen in recent months on higher oil prices. Some of the decline in February likely reflects slower consumer spending.

Still, food imports were the highest on record. Imports of capital goods were the highest in nearly two years. Imports of goods from China tumbled a record $8.6 billion to $32.8 billion in February, a 20.8% drop from January.

The nation also saw a decline in goods shipped from the European Union, Canada and Japan.

As a result, the politically sensitive U.S.-China trade deficit dropped 26.6% to $23.0 billion in February. The trade deficit with Germany was the smallest since January 2013.

The trade gap with Mexico jumped 46% to $5.8 billion.