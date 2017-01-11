Vibrant Gujarat: What global CEOs said about India and Modi

It was raining praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from some global CEOs at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit here while one of them went on to say that “many in the US” wished he could take over the American leadership. Here’s what some of the top global business leaders said:

Toshihiro Suzuki, president, Suzuki Motor Corporation

“Support from government for manufacturing sector is very encouraging for us. Our new automotive plant in Gujarat will start production from next month. I visited the site yesterday and found everything ready”.

Peter Huntsman, CEO, Huntsman Corporation

“At a time when courage is lacking, we find it in India. At a time when leadership seems to be at a low, we find it in Prime Minister Modi”.

David Farr, chairman and CEO, Emerson Electric Company

“It’s my hope that Make in India, Digital India and Skill India will begin to make steady progress for future growth. To grow manufacturing from 12% to 25% by 2022, it will require massive investments from all of us globally”.

John Chambers, executive chairman, Cisco

“I have had the honour of looking at every major country in the world and there is no other country in the world that has a better plan for future than India.”

He named Modi among one of the top three leaders he has ever met.

Stating that India’s efforts with regard to digitisation, Smart Cities and Make in India are what leadership is about as all these show the courage to outline goals, and doing things in an “inclusive fashion”.