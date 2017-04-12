 Wal-Mart eliminates more corporate jobs | business-news | Hindustan Times
Wal-Mart eliminates more corporate jobs

Updated: Apr 12, 2017 11:20 IST
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating more U.S. corporate jobs this month, even as it invests in improving its e-commerce operations and in regaining its low-cost pricing advantage in the U.S. retail sector.

Wal-Mart confirmed the latest round of job cuts, which will involve “hundreds” of positions in its international and technology businesses, along with its Sam’s Club warehouse chain.

“As we said in January, to fuel our growth and our investments we have to manage our costs and our capital decisions with discipline,” Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said. “This means we will continue to find ways to operate more efficiently and effectively.”

He gave no details on the number of positions to be eliminated.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the move on Tuesday.

Wal-Mart’s job cuts started in 2016 when the retailer said it was eliminating 7,000 back-office positions and moving more of its workforce to the sales floor.

Earlier this year, Wal-Mart cut more than a 1,000 corporate positions, mostly in its human resources department.

