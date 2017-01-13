Why N Chandrasekaran faces marathon task as Tata Sons chairman

When N Chandrasekaran was named chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) in September 2008, analysts and insiders said, and only half in jest, that the firm’s acronym actually stood for ‘Take Chandra Seriously’. He proved them so right that no one was surprised when India’s largest software services exporter re-appointed him as CEO and MD for a second five-year term, effective 6 October 2014.

Chandrasekaran has just seen success repeat itself—this time as the newly-appointed executive chairman of the Tata group.

However, this time, no one can claim to have seen it coming—at least not till the former chairman of the Tata group, Cyrus Mistry, fell from grace, giving rise to speculation that an insider would eventually get the job.