Will look to bind Tata group, says Chairman-designate Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the Chairman-designate of Tata Sons, tonight said he will reach out to everyone as he will look to bind the USD 103-billion group, create shareholder value and run business on ethics and values Tatas are known for.

Chandrasekaran, 53, who headed Tata Group’s most successful company, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, expressed his gratitude to interim Chairman Ratan Tata and the board for giving him the responsibility.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to be appointed first to the board of Tata Sons and now to be Chairman of Tata Sons. It’s a privilege and is a huge responsibility,” he told reporters shortly after the Tata Sons board chose him as Chairman.

Chandrasekaran, the first non-Parsi Chairman of Tata Group, said the conglomerate has had many tall leaders who have steered it through challenges and business ups and downs.

“They have had phenomenal leaders who have contributed to making the Group what it is today. While I feel very honoured, I also feel overwhelmed because I don’t think anyone can easily get into this job. This position requires several leadership qualities and compassion and I feel I will grow into this role over a period of time,” he said.

The responsibility, he said, requires “binding the Group together (and its) the three-tier structure” with the “phenomenal” work that Tata Trusts - the majority holders of Tata Sons - has done very silently over a century in contributing to the society.

Interestingly, his predecessor Cyrus P Mistry was sacked for “growing and untenable trust deficit between Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts.”

Chandrasekaran said Tata Sons did pioneering businesses and stood by the operating businesses in “good times and more importantly, in bad times.”

“We all have a purpose and I look forward to working with everybody, building relationships not only for my business performance but to bring the business performance, to create shareholder value which is fundamental with ethos and values which the Group is known for,” he aid.

Stating that he would need a lot of support, he said said it is not one man’s job and needs a collective leadership. “I will reach out to everyone.”