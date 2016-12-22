CBSE’s move to revoke Class 10 board exam invokes mixed reactions

The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) decision to revive Class-10 board exams from 2018 has invoked a mixed response from the schools’ principals, teachers, parents and students from the city. Some are of the opinion that this move will bring back the regressive technique of rote learning while others welcome the change citing a resurrection of competitive spirit and students’ sincerity towards studies.

Mona Singh, principal of Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, said, “It is a good move to bring back Class-10 board exams. In the absence of boards, the Class 10 students have a casual attitude towards studies which is damaging for their Class 11 performance. Continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) system in the garb of stress-free studies caused a lot of stress in Class 11 where the students found themselves unable to cope with the annual examination system. The revival of Class-10 boards is indeed a welcome step.”

However, Harmeet Kaur Waraich, principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, said, “I don’t think this is a great move by the board. We are again moving back and this will encourage rote learning. The world is marching ahead in everything and we are moving back to the old system. I think reverting to the old system will not prove to be positive.”

An English teacher, Rachna Chanana of Shamrock Christian Senior Secondary School, said, “I am happy with board’s decision as now students will come on track and will get serious. With CCE system most of the students have a lenient attitude and in Class 11 they face a lot of problem in coping up with the studies.”

Anika Sharma, a Class 9 student of a private school, said, “I am not happy with this move as I think grading system was better than marks. CCE system gives holistic education and ensures overall development of the students. But now with CBSE decision to again start Class-10 boards, it will put the pressure back on students.”

Ashish Kumar, a parent, said, “This is a great move by the board, as children will now take studies seriously if they have to appear in board exams in Class 10. This system will bring back competitive spirit in students and will see a genuine revival of topper tag.”

No CCE from 2018

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided that 80% weightage will be given to the written exam and 20% to an internal assessment by the schools. However, earlier, 70% was assessed by schools and 30% by the board.

