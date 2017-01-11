Chandigarh: Schoolbus overturns in Sector 38, nobody hurt

A school bus ferrying around 26 students met with an accident in front of Gurudwara Santsar Sahib in Sector 38 on Wednesday morning.

The bus from Chitkara International, Sector 25, overturned after it reportedly swerved to avoid a car pulling out of the Gurudwara at around 7:50 am.

Nobody was reported to have been hurt. Local residents broke the bus’s windshield to pull out the students.

“All the students are safe and they were sent to school in another school bus. Driver has suffered minor injuries and was sent to GMSH-16 for medical”, said a senior police official from the Sector 39 police station.

“Since the bus was slow, no one got hurt,” said Ranjit Singh, eye witness.

The bus was later lifted from the spot with a crane.