Dera chief verdict: Barmer-Kalka Express among 22 Haryana-bound trains cancelled on Friday

Ahead of Friday’s judgment in a rape case against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Haryana’s Panchkula and the thousands of his supporters massing there, the Railways said it has cancelled 22 trains bound for the state.

A northern railway official told IANS: “At least 22 trains heading to Haryana on Friday have been cancelled in view of the law and order situation in the state.”

The NR official also said that the Railways cancelled six trains on Thursday to Haryana.

The cancelled trains included -- Jaipur-Chandigarh Intercity Express, Barmer-Kalka Express, Barmer Haridwar Link Express, Firozpur-Chandigarh Express, Kalka Himalyan Queen.

Beside these express trains, 11 passenger trains were also cancelled.

The Railways’ action comes in the wake of a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Panchkula adjoining Chandigarh to pronounce its verdict in a rape case against the Dera chief on Friday.

The court has asked the sect chief to appear in person on Friday.