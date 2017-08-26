 Haryana’s law officer sacked for accompanying Ram Rahim after rape conviction | chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Haryana’s law officer sacked for accompanying Ram Rahim after rape conviction

Television visuals showed Gurdas Salwara carrying the Dera chief’s luggage after he was convicted of rape on Friday.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2017 19:06 IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a helicopter that was headed to Rohtak where he was lodged in jail on Friday. Rahim was convicted of raping two women from his cult.
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a helicopter that was headed to Rohtak where he was lodged in jail on Friday. Rahim was convicted of raping two women from his cult.(HT Photo)

The Haryana government on Saturday sacked Haryana’s deputy advocate general for “accompanying” Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s conviction in a rape case.

The state government terminated the services of DAG Gurdas Salwara on the recommendations of Haryana’s advocate general Baldev Raj Mahajan.

“It is found that yesterday (Friday) the DAG accompanied the baba,” Mahajan said.

He said the DAG was a government servant and was not allowed to practice such things.

“The DAG has relations with the Dera,” he claimed.

The action from the AG office came in the wake of a video clip purportedly showing the DAG in lawyer’s robes carrying a suitcase of the Dera head after his conviction by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday.

