Kargil martyr’s wife dies after hospital ‘refuses’ treatment over Aadhaar card, probe ordered

A Sonipat hospital allegedly refused to treat the wife of a deceased soldier for failing to produce an Aadhaar card, resulting in her death earlier this week. Health minister Anil Vij ordered an inquiry into the incident on Saturday.

A complaint filed in this regard stated that Sankuntala Devi – wife of Kargil martyr Lachman Dass – died on Thursday, a few days after she was denied treatment by the private hospital. A preliminary probe has already been carried out into the incident.

Vij, in an interaction with mediapersons, said it was inappropriate of hospitals to turn away patients on the pretext of not have an Aadhaar card. A team from Chandigarh will visit the hospital to investigate the issue, he added.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also condemned the incident.

Devi’s son Pavan Kumar alleged that the hospital authorities did not admit her even after he showed them a scanned copy of the document on his mobile phone. “I begged them to begin treatment while I fetched her card, but they wouldn’t budge,” he said.

Hospital authorities have denied the allegation, stating that they would never turn away patients over an Aadhaar card. “The document is needed only for documentation purposes, not availing treatment,” an official said.

