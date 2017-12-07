Murthal gang rapes: SIT couldn’t find any victim or accused in the case

The special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Murthal gang rapes reported during the February 2016 Jat quota violence is learnt to have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it could “neither find any victim nor accused in the case” after nearly 18 months of a court-monitored probe.

The final report was submitted in a sealed cover to the court on Thursday and is yet to be made public. Sources, however, told HT that the SIT, headed by inspector general Mamta Singh, could not find anyone who could corroborate the claims that gang rapes had taken place at Murthal on the Delhi-Chandigarh National highway, which had witnessed blockades and violence by the Jat protesters.

“Over 500 hundred witnesses were examined. The mobile tower dump from Ambala to Palwal (of those who travelled on fateful night) was scanned. A large number of people were also contacted. But none came forward to confirm that rapes had taken place,” a top official said.

“Five suspects were also held. Their DNA did not match with that of semen found on clothes at the site claimed to be that of crime,” added the official.

The alleged gang rapes, according to a news report by an English daily, took place on the intervening night of February 22 and 23, when Jats seeking quota were protesting across the state. The official added that some witnesses have said that women were manhandled.

“Hence, cases of molestation or sexual harassment are made out. In some FIRs, relevant sections have been added,” he added. “As per the SIT, their investigation is over. Now it is up to court to consider the material and make an opinion whether the case needs to be handed over to the CBI for further probe,” added the official while speaking to HT.