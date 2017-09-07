Punjab University student polls: Captain Amarinder, Pawan Bansal congratulate NSUI for winning 3 key posts

Congress leaders congratulated the National Students Union of India (NSUI) for winning three key posts in the Punjab University polls, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

Jashan Kamboj of the NSUI was elected as the president, while the posts of vice-president and general secretary were also won by the NSUI candidates.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and congratulated the NSUI.

“I congratulate team @nsui for their huge victory in the Punjab University polls. #PUpolls2017 (sic),” wrote Amarinder.

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal also congratulated NSUI for winning the top three posts and termed it as a result of positive work for student cause.

Bansal tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to @nsui for winning top 3 posts in PU Students Council polls. Result of consistent, positive work for student cause (sic).”

Also congratulating NSUI was member parliament Partap Singh Bajwa who called it a ‘sweeping victory’.

“Congratulations @nsui on a sweeping victory in Punjab University student council polls,” wrote Bajwa on his Twitter profile.

A congratulatory tweet also poured in from the official Twitter handle of Congress.

“Congratulations @nsui on a sweeping win! Highly commendable efforts have achieved this deserved victory (sic).”

The NSUI also lauded the efforts of their Punjab panel and congratulated them for winning three out of four seats in the Panjab University student elections.

“Congratulations to NSUI panel of Panjab University Students Union Election on winning 3 out of 4 seats (sic),” tweeted the official handle of NSUI.