Social media abuzz with jokes on Ram Rahim as internet service resumes in Haryana

Social networking sites on Tuesday were abuzz with jokes and messages on jailed Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim as mobile internet service resumed in the state five days after it was suspended in the wake of the volatile situation over the self-styled godman’s conviction last week.

There were jokes, SMSes and videos on Ram Rahim, Asaram Bapu and Rampal.

“Dhan dhan satguru, internet ho gya shuru”, (Thank God, internet got restored) was one of the messages.

In a WhatsApp message, the user took a dig at the government saying, “India is the only country in the world, where a patient does not get ambulance, but rapist Ram Rahim gets helicopter to reach jail.”

Other jokes read, “Rahiman lathi rakhiye, sarson tel pilaye, na jane kis mod par Ram Rahim Bhakt mil jaye,” and “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, jail ke andar karo aaram”.

There were others slamming Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his failure to contain violence by angry dera followers in Panchkula after a CBI court held him guilty on August 25.

A message read, “Khattar asked Modi, should I resign over the death of 38 people in Haryana. Modi replied ‘Why should you resign when CM Yogi didn’t resign after the death of 60 children in Uttar Pradesh”.

Then there were messages mocking at the blind faith of dera followers. A science graduate and a dera follower, who was booked for sedition for allegedly making anti-national comments in Panipat a day before he was held guilty, saying, “You can teach an illiterate, but it is difficult to educate the literate”.

Other messages doing the rounds praised CBI court judge Jagdeep Singh for the historic judgement against the influential dera chief Ram Rahim, with a tagline ‘Satyamev Jayate’ besides praising the courage of the rape victims, who fought a long battle for justice.