2016 DDA scheme to be both online, manual, claim sources

New Delhi

Not tech-savvy but want to apply for a DDA flat? Fear no more.

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) 2016 housing scheme, which will have around 13,000 flats on sale, will be both manual and online, sources said.

Earlier, there were reports that DDA was planning to conduct the process online this year.

Sources confirmed that DDA had proposed that this year’s housing scheme be offered online so that middlemen could be eliminated. But the office of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi turned down the idea. The L-G is the chairman of DDA.

A DDA official said: “Around 90% of the flats on offer will be one-bedroom LIG (lower income group) ones. So, we thought that not everyone might be familiar with the online registration process.”

DDA had recently held a meeting with representatives of major national and private banks to discuss the modalities of payment for the flats. A deal in this regard has been signed with around a dozen banks, both private and government.

People who collect and submit DDA’s housing scheme’s form manually will have the option of submitting their receipts, application forms and money at these banks.

Residents who opt for online payment will get the option of either paying through net banking, RTGS or through digital payment gateways.

“Digital payment gateways have become popular in recent times so we might incorporate that option. However, these options will be offered by the banks, therefore a final decision on it will be taken by them,” he added.

The DDA flats on offer under the 2016 scheme are located mostly in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola. The scheme will roll out in the second week of November.

Meanwhile, people will have to pay more for registration this time. Unlike last housing scheme when people paid `1 lakh as security deposit for registration, this year they will have to pay `3 lakh for LIG houses and `5 lakh for MIG houses.