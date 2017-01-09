4 injured in shootout in west Delhi

Four persons were injured after several bullet rounds were fired in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area around 11pm on Sunday night, following a clash between the two groups. According to the police, the groups clashed over distribution of the collection they had made from a betting racket.

Sources said that a group of five men were sitting at a tea stall, when another four men came on bikes and opened fire. They fired indiscriminately and fled the spot. The five persons ducked but four of them were severely injured.

“They sustained bullet wounds on their arms and legs and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. One among them said that the men who fired belonged to a rival group. They reportedly had a fight over payment and distribution of the collection that they had made through a betting racket,” a police officer said.

The police also found that this group owed money to the four accused. “We have identified two persons and will soon be making the arrests. We have also accessed the CCTV footage from the spot. The raids are on,” a police officer said.