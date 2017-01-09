 4 injured in shootout in west Delhi | cities | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 09, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

4 injured in shootout in west Delhi

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2017 13:12 IST
Ananya Bhardwaj
Ananya Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

The incident took place at around 11pm on Sunday night when four bikers fired indiscriminately at a group of five men. (AFP FILE)

Four persons were injured after several bullet rounds were fired in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area around 11pm on Sunday night, following a clash between the two groups. According to the police, the groups clashed over distribution of the collection they had made from a betting racket.

Sources said that a group of five men were sitting at a tea stall, when another four men came on bikes and opened fire. They fired indiscriminately and fled the spot. The five persons ducked but four of them were severely injured.

“They sustained bullet wounds on their arms and legs and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. One among them said that the men who fired belonged to a rival group. They reportedly had a fight over payment and distribution of the collection that they had made through a betting racket,” a police officer said.

The police also found that this group owed money to the four accused. “We have identified two persons and will soon be making the arrests. We have also accessed the CCTV footage from the spot. The raids are on,” a police officer said.

tags

more from cities

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<