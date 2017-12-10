6-year-old’s body found in Hisar with wooden stick in private parts, police suspect sexual assault

In a chilling reminder of the December 16 gang rape in Delhi, the body of a six-year-old girl was found near a telephone exchange in Uklana block of Hisar district on early Saturday morning with a wood stick inserted in her private parts.

Police said the victim, belonging to Sapera community, lived in a tent-like structure in the area with her parents, who work as labourers. The victim’s mother said the girl was sleeping in the tent when she last checked on her around 9pm on Friday night. When she woke up on Saturday morning, she saw that her daughter was missing.

The body was spotted by a passerby, who then informed the police.

Hisar superintendent of police Manisha Chaudhary said the victim was most-likely abducted when she was asleep. “The family belongs to Sapera community and was living in Hisar for a long time. Prima facie it seems to be an incident of sexual assault, though we are awaiting the post-mortem report for final confirmation,” she said.

The police have so far not been able to get any leads on the accused, though a case under Section 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) has been registered at Uklana police station. The police are checking the CCTV footage around the area but face a challenge due to the absence of street lights.

Angered at the incident, locals shut markets and carried out a protest march in the area, raising slogans against the police. Earlier this week, a woman was gang-raped in a moving auto-rickshaw in Hisar.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed shock over the incident and condemned the BJP government for what he held as a “deteriorating law and order situation” in the state. He demanded stern action against the culprit.